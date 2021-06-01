Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Woodward alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 256,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,408. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 117.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.