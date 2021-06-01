Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Insmed has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

