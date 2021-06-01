Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0673 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $56,267.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,234,277 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

