Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells $171,216.92 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 20,319,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.