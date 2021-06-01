Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,942 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

