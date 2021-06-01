Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 341,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. 39,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,151. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

