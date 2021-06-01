Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $293.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
TILE stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $964.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
