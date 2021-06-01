Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $293.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $964.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

