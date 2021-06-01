International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.67

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 17875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $7,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
