International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.67

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 17875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $7,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.