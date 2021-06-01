Internxt (INXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Internxt has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $200,379.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internxt coin can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00013222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Internxt (INXT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

