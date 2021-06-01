Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.96

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 436320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.