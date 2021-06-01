IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. IntriCon posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IIN opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 million, a PE ratio of -558.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

