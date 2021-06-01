Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.71.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.