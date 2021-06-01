Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

