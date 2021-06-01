INV Metals (TSE:INV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at Raymond James

INV Metals (TSE:INV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of INV stock remained flat at $C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,477,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$115.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52. INV Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that INV Metals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

