Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,370. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

