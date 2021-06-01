Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

