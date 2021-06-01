Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.71

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
