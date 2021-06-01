Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.71

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

