Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

