Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $228.76 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

