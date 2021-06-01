Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $132,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $334.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $228.76 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

