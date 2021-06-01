Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.26. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.28 and its 200-day moving average is $261.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.