Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Investar alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,993. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.