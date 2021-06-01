Investec Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TATYY stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

