Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 1st (DIR.UN, DND, FIL, HIVE, HUT, IAG, KMP.UN, LIF, MEOH, SKE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 1st:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) was given a C$63.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$21.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$21.75 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) was given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $192.00 to $202.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.