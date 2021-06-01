Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 1st (DIR.UN, DND, FIL, HIVE, HUT, IAG, KMP.UN, LIF, MEOH, SKE)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 1st:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) was given a C$63.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$21.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$21.75 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) was given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $192.00 to $202.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

