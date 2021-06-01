Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Electronic Arts (EA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA):

5/17/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $177.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

EA stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock worth $4,683,593. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

