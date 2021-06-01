Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) recently:

5/25/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

5/18/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

5/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

4/26/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Subroto Mukerji acquired 3,970 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

