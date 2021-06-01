Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$97.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$96.00 to C$100.00.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00.

5/18/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$95.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$59.34 and a one year high of C$98.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

