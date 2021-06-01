Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Investors Bancorp worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

