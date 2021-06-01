Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

INVH opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

