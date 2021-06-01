Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.52

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 166766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

