ION (ION) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. ION has a total market cap of $249,378.24 and approximately $18.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00277602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002408 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,599,902 coins and its circulating supply is 13,699,902 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

