IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,929 shares of company stock worth $6,336,624. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $209.26 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

