iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.37

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 13011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,506,000.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

