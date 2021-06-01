IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

