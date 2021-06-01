Iron Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,398.20 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,208.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.