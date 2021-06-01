iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.58. Approximately 569,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,183,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41.

