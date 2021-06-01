iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,724 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. 9,286,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58.

