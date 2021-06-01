iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

IEFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. 9,286,234 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

