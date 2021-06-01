iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.