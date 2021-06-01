iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,492,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

