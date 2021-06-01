iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 3,047,473 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

