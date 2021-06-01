iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 3,047,473 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

