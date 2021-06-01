iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.74. Approximately 82,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 231,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17.

