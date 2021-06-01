iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.27. 1,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

