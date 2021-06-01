iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 32.84% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $810,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.