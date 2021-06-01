iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 29,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 126,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.