iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $60.08. Approximately 31,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 32,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.96.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.