iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.45 and last traded at $59.29. Approximately 12,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 26,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.