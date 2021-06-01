iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 838,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 642,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 114,969 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.