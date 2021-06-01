iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.79

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.79 and last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 6038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

