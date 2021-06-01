iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 9,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,194. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.